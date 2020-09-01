Last month was the wettest August on record in Hickory

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

High temperatures and a moist atmosphere contributed to the wettest August on record for Hickory, Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said Monday.

Citing data collected at the Hickory Regional Airport, Powell said 13.86 inches of rain had fallen in the county over the course of the month.

He said that total will likely top 14 inches when all the rain on Monday is included.

Those rain totals make this the wettest August for the county, exceeding the previous record of 11.8 inches recorded in 1949, Powell said.

2020 is on track to be the wettest year recorded for the city, Powell said. He said the area had already received a little more than 53 inches of precipitation so far this year.

He said the main factors to the high rainfall over the past month include the heat, high level of moisture in the air and the absence of steering currents to push storms out of the area quickly.

“(The storms) just kind of meander and so when we have that in the summertime and we have a very moist atmosphere those storms are able to tap into all the available moisture that’s present and that’s why we’re seeing these higher rainfall totals with these thunderstorms,” Powell said.