Lap it up: Downtown Newton to be filled to brim with decorative water bowls

The first wave of ceramic dog bowls are currently being made and painted by Connections Clubhouse. They will be in use later this year. “We’d like to expand the designs out, so maybe have a set of holiday-themed bowls to put out,” Hurley said. “Our hope is that the program grows.”

The plan for now is to invite downtown business owners to have a dog bowl placed at their storefront. Hurley said this way the business owners can keep the bowls clean and full for pets to enjoy.

“If business owners don’t want that responsibility, they don’t have to do it — it’s entirely voluntary,” assured Hurley. “We really want people to be encouraged to be part of something that is helping keep the downtown area pedestrian friendly.”

Hurley said there are also plans to partner with the Catawba County Library System. “There are a ton of possibilities for book-themed bowls with the library that we’re excited about doing,” Hurley said.

“The library has a long history of partnering with Connections Clubhouse,” said Erica Derr, Collaborative Services Librarian with Catawba County Library System. “We’ve used our 3D printer to create stamps for their pottery and we partnered with them for a National Endowment for the Arts Big Read.”