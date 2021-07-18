Lap it up: Downtown Newton to be filled to brim with decorative water bowls

Members at Connections Clubhouse in Newton have been busy this summer handcrafting water bowls to serve pets while displayed and used around the city.
“We have all kinds of programs and opportunities, but most people know us for our pottery because that’s our big fundraiser project each year,” said Virginia Hurley with Connections Clubhouse. The organization provides opportunities for adults with mental illness to have meaningful, productive lives.
About a year ago Hurley and Twyla Deese, co-owner of Catawba Farms and Carolina Vines, met to discuss how they could partner. “The ideas flowed,” said Deese. One of those ideas is now referred to as the Lap it Up service project.
“Maiden has the colorful fire hydrants, Hickory has the painted benches — towns around us have these quirky things, so we wanted to do something like that for Newton,” said Hurley.
Newton Planning Director Randy Williams and Councilman Jody Dixon heard the dog bowl pitch and helped push the project forward. “I think this is a good way to help Connections and market their programs. It advances the city’s desire for art in a different way and encourages people to walk around downtown and bring their pets with them,” said Williams.
“(The Lap it Up program) will add to the visual appeal of downtown and a functional aspect of our unique area,” Williams continued. “It’s something to look for similar to the little mice hidden in downtown Greenville, South Carolina; art as an attraction but in this case functional art.”
The first wave of ceramic dog bowls are currently being made and painted by Connections Clubhouse. They will be in use later this year. “We’d like to expand the designs out, so maybe have a set of holiday-themed bowls to put out,” Hurley said. “Our hope is that the program grows.”
The plan for now is to invite downtown business owners to have a dog bowl placed at their storefront. Hurley said this way the business owners can keep the bowls clean and full for pets to enjoy.
“If business owners don’t want that responsibility, they don’t have to do it — it’s entirely voluntary,” assured Hurley. “We really want people to be encouraged to be part of something that is helping keep the downtown area pedestrian friendly.”
Hurley said there are also plans to partner with the Catawba County Library System. “There are a ton of possibilities for book-themed bowls with the library that we’re excited about doing,” Hurley said.
“The library has a long history of partnering with Connections Clubhouse,” said Erica Derr, Collaborative Services Librarian with Catawba County Library System. “We’ve used our 3D printer to create stamps for their pottery and we partnered with them for a National Endowment for the Arts Big Read.”
Derr said collaborating in the Lap it Up program was a natural fit for the library. “It just so happens that our Summer Learning theme this year is Tails & Tales, relating to animals and their vital role in the many stories we read about and also share with each other,” she said. “So we were glad to provide space for community members to meet and pursue this effort to make Newton more pet-friendly.”
Derr continued, saying that the Lap it Up initiative will serve three purposes: “Primarily, it’s going to provide clean drinking water for the dogs of Newton’s many walkers and joggers, which on a hot day will make a big difference to the well-being of these animals,” she said.
“Secondly, it’s going to bring some much deserved attention to the incredible pottery produced at Connections Clubhouse, a treasure of our community that not everyone has encountered,” Derr continued. “And lastly, it’s going to be a hallmark of Newton’s special character to all who visit, almost an advertisement that says, ‘We want you to feel welcome. Enjoy your walks and bring your dog with you — lap it up, we’ve got you covered.’”
