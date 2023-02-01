Landmarks Society plans bus trip to South Carolina

HICKORY — Reservations are now being taken for the Hickory Landmarks Society’s annual historic preservation group tour. The public is invited to join HLS on Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25, to visit historic sites and museums in Columbia, South Carolina.

The tour will depart Maple Grove (542 Second St. NE) at 7:30 a.m. on the way to an entertaining and educational day in Columbia.

The first stop will be the South Carolina State Museum, housed in an 1894 textile mill. In the afternoon the group will explore two properties operated by the Historic Columbia Foundation. The Robert Mills House is a grand home that showcases a museum featuring decorative arts of the early 19th century. The Museum of the Reconstruction Era is the nation’s first museum dedicated to interpreting the post Civil-War Reconstruction period, housed in the 1870s family home of Woodrow Wilson.

The group will end the evening with a gourmet dinner and entertainment at a dueling piano gastropub and lounge. On Saturday, the group will explore Columbia’s African American historic sites and tour the State Capitol. After a leisurely visit to the South Carolina Museum of Art, the tour will leave for home, stopping for a “real country cooking” evening meal on the way.

The cost for the tour for HLS members is $260 per person for double room lodging and $300 per person for single room lodging, for non-HLS members $280 per person for a double room and $320 per person for a single room. Two breakfasts, two dinners and all admissions are included.

Reservations are now being accepted. The deadline for joining the tour is Wednesday, Feb. 15. Call the HLS office at 828-322-4731 to sign up. You may also mail your check, payable to HLS, to PO Box 2341, Hickory, NC 28603 or register online at www.hickorylandmarks.org.

Hickory Landmarks Society is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.