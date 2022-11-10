 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Landmark Roofing to provide free lunch for veterans

HICKORY — Landmark Roofing is once again proud to honor veterans with a free lunch. All veterans and active-duty military are invited to participate on Saturday, Nov. 12, from noon to 4 p.m. or until the food runs out. They can enjoy a hamburger or hot dog with all the fixings.

Civilians are welcome to participate as well. Organizers ask that you consider a donation for your meal. All monies collected will go directly to HKY4Vets. The organization assists transitioning military and military families in finding economic opportunities and resources, and making valuable connections in the Hickory area,

The lunch will be at Landmark Roofing's new location at 27 First Ave., NE, in downtown Hickory. Landmark Roofing has been a member of the Hickory business community since 2019, first opening its doors in the historic Harris Arcade building. 

