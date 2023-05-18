The Lake Hickory Trails connecting Rotary-Geitner and Hickory City parks will close starting next week so that Duke Energy can conduct maintenance in the area, the city announced Tuesday.

The trails will close starting Monday and are expected to remain closed for about a week. Workers will be pruning or cutting down trees “along the power lines to maintain safe, reliable service and minimize outages,” according to the release from the city.

For more information regarding Duke Energy’s maintenance procedures, visit www.duke-energy.com/ivm or call 1-800-777-9898.

Additional information about Hickory’s parks and trails is available by visiting www.hickorync.gov/city-parks or calling 828-322-7046.