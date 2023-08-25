The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report providing information on a fatal Lake Hickory plane crash that claimed the lives of two men.

Pilot Jeffrey Jay Cooley, 63, of Granite Falls, and passenger Brian Frank Miller, 49, of Hickory, died when their plane crashed into the lake late on the morning of Aug. 13.

The pair flew out of Hickory Regional Airport around 11:20 a.m. and reached an altitude of 1,600 feet before turning to the west over the lake and descending to an altitude of 900 feet, according to the report.

While flying over the lake, the plane lost Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Broadcast, which the Federal Aviation Administration describes as a form of satellite-based aircraft tracking.

Witnesses said the plane was flying low, with one observer saying the plane made a “touch-and-go landing on the water,” according to the report.

Another witness reported that the plane took an abrupt downward turn before crashing into powerlines and ultimately exploding and falling into the water.

“The witnesses described that the engine sounded like it was operating and the airplane appeared to be flying normally up until the moment of impact,” according to the report.

The preliminary report did not explain the cause of the crash but did note that the agency is examining the debris.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

