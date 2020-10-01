Lake Hickory cleanup set for Saturday

Residents of Hickory and other communities along the Catawba River will have an opportunity to help clean up the river between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday.

John Searby, executive director of the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation, said there will be three cleanup sites on Lake Hickory at Glenn Hilton Park, the marina near the U.S. 321 bridge and the Wittenburg Access.

People interested in staying near the land during the cleanup should go to the Glenn Hilton site, while those who have boats should volunteer at the other two sites, Searby said.

Searby said people are welcome to show up at the sites on the day of the cleanup.

Searby said the Northern Catawba Basin, which includes Lake Hickory, has the cleanest waters of any section of the river.

However, the northern basin does face some environmental challenges. One of the most significant is runoff from poultry farms where chicken litter is not properly covered, Searby said.

“It’s kind of death by 1,000 papercuts, if you will,” Searby said. “You get each farm contributing a little bit of pollution to the creeks near them. Those flow into the major tributaries and ultimately into the lake.”