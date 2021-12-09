Lake Hickory Christmas parade of boats rescheduled

HICKORY — The Lake Hickory Christmas parade of boats is rescheduled to Sunday, Dec. 12, because of the probability of rain and strong wind on Saturday.

The parade will begin Sunday at 6 p.m. at the N.C. 127 bridge and will conclude at approximately 8 p.m. after passing under the U.S. 321 bridge.

The parade will be visible from all public accesses along the lake with the exception of the Wittenberg Wildlife Access which is closed for construction.

For more information, visit LakeHickoryAdventures.com or the Lake Hickory Adventures Facebook page.