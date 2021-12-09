 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake Hickory Christmas parade of boats rescheduled
0 Comments

Lake Hickory Christmas parade of boats rescheduled

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — The Lake Hickory Christmas parade of boats is rescheduled to Sunday, Dec. 12, because of the probability of rain and strong wind on Saturday.

The parade will begin Sunday at 6 p.m. at the N.C. 127 bridge and will conclude at approximately 8  p.m. after passing under the U.S. 321 bridge.

The parade will be visible from all public accesses along the lake with the exception of the Wittenberg Wildlife Access which is closed for construction.

For more information, visit LakeHickoryAdventures.com or the Lake Hickory Adventures Facebook page.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is this flying car the future for commuting?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert