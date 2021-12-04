Lake Hickory Boat Parade to be Dec. 11

HICKORY — Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the Lake Hickory Boat Parade on Saturday, Dec. 11.

This is a non-ticketed event available to the public at various viewing locations along Lake Hickory. It is free of charge, but organizers invite people to donate to the guests of honor — the children at Southmountain Children and Family Services (www.southmountain.org/contact/donate/).

On Dec. 11, a flotilla of decorated boats will proceed along Lake Hickory beginning with caroling at 6 p.m. in Bethlehem at Lakeside Marina (at the N.C. 127 bridge). The parade will proceed westward to conclude around 8 p.m. after passing under the U.S. 321 bridge near the former Food Factory restaurant (5251 Hickory Blvd.) All times are approximate because travel times for the flotilla along the lake can vary.

Participating boaters should rally at Lakeside Marina in Bethlehem before 6 p.m., then line up behind the "big boat" to follow in close single file for the parade. Boats will travel close to shore at several viewing locations.

Boaters are encouraged to continue all the way to the end just past the U.S. 321 bridge. Those who do so will be given a prize and will have a chance to win the grand prize.