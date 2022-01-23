Lake access area planned for Upper Lookout Shoals; paddling route would take kayakers from Riverbend Park to new boat ramp, bathrooms

A property along the Catawba River in the northeastern corner of Catawba County is slated to become a recreation area in the next five years.
Duke Energy plans to create a lake access with a small boat ramp, parking and restrooms at the northeastern part of Catawba County. The new area, called Upper Lookout Shoals Access, is part of the recreation plan in Duke Energy’s relicensing agreement for the Catawba-Wateree water basin.
The relicensing agreement with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requires Duke to ensure that the water is a public resource and all interests in the resource are balanced, Tami Styer, a Duke Energy senior project manager, said. As licensing project manager of the Catawba-Wateree Hydro Project, Styer makes sure the plan includes all interests in the water, from energy and drinking water to recreation.
“It’s a public resource,” she said. “This is everyone’s water, so we want to see that everyone can use it.”
The location was chosen as an access point because it’s a desirable area of the water to paddle canoes and kayaks, Styer said. Duke received input that a route from Riverbend Park, just up the river, to the new access point would be a popular paddling area.
“It’s an area where there really is no other access. So it meets the needs of the community,” she said.
The land, about 22 acres, was originally slated to be developed between 2017 and 2022. The project was recently pushed to the next five-year cycle of the recreation plan, Styer said.
Duke originally planned to put an unmanaged camping area on the land by the lake access. But with increased use of the lake in recent years, Styer and other leaders decided that should be reevaluated.
“We were concerned about having unmanaged camping at the site,” she said.
This year, an advisory group will meet to decide if the camping sites should be removed from the plan, or if a local entity should manage the area and oversee the campsites, Styer said. If a local government chose to oversee the access area, there could still be camping.
Once that decision is made, construction will begin on the restrooms, parking, lake access and other amenities. Duke plans to have the access area complete early in the five-year period.
Recreation on the lake and river is becoming increasingly popular, Styer said. That’s part of the reason there are several lake access projects planned along the Catawba River.
The recreation plan also includes updates at Wittenburg Access and Lookout Shoals Access. Work has begun at the Wittenburg site, and new bathrooms are complete at Lookout Shoals.