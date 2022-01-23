Lake access area planned for Upper Lookout Shoals; paddling route would take kayakers from Riverbend Park to new boat ramp, bathrooms

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The land, about 22 acres, was originally slated to be developed between 2017 and 2022. The project was recently pushed to the next five-year cycle of the recreation plan, Styer said.

Duke originally planned to put an unmanaged camping area on the land by the lake access. But with increased use of the lake in recent years, Styer and other leaders decided that should be reevaluated.

“We were concerned about having unmanaged camping at the site,” she said.

This year, an advisory group will meet to decide if the camping sites should be removed from the plan, or if a local entity should manage the area and oversee the campsites, Styer said. If a local government chose to oversee the access area, there could still be camping.

Once that decision is made, construction will begin on the restrooms, parking, lake access and other amenities. Duke plans to have the access area complete early in the five-year period.

Recreation on the lake and river is becoming increasingly popular, Styer said. That’s part of the reason there are several lake access projects planned along the Catawba River.