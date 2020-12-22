Label maker to locate in Trivium Corporate Center

A manufacturer of product labels will be the newest tenant at the Trivium Corporate Center, the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation announced Tuesday.

American Fuji Seal Inc. will create 101 jobs in the next five years and invest at least $52 million in the manufacturing facility, according to a news release from the EDC.

The company produces “shrink sleeve labels for the food, beverage, home and personal care and pharmaceutical industries,” according to the release.

Available jobs will include positions in areas such as engineering, production, graphic design and management. The average salary is more than $48,900.

The company expects to start hiring in 2022, according to the release.

The company is the fourth to locate in the business park, following cable manufacturer Corning, German radiopharmaceutical company ITM and auto parts producer Cataler.

Trivium, a 270-acre business park in Hickory, is being jointly developed by Catawba County and the city of Hickory.

Both the county and Hickory will consider incentives for the company at later meetings.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

