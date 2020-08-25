 Skip to main content
Kool Park Road reopens after bridge repairs; two other roads still closed
featured

Kool Park Road bridge

Kool Park Road bridge is repaired and is now open.

 ROBERT C. REED/RECORD

Kool Park Road is open again following repairs to damage stemming from severe rainstorms earlier this month. 

Sections of Fourth Avenue SW in Long View and Snow Creek Road are still closed as a result of damage sustained during the storms. 

Long View Public Works Director Chris Eckard said the contractor is supposed to come out to make repairs to Fourth Avenue either next week or the week after. 

Eckard said there is no clear date for reopening at this time. 

Catawba County Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said work is nearly complete on Snow Creek and workers are waiting a shipment of materials to finish the repairs.

It's not clear when exactly Snow Creek will reopen. 

The torrential rainfall which came through Hickory on Aug. 14 and 15 closed portions of roughly 18 roads throughout the county at one time or another. 

Other infrastructure damage in the storms included sewer lines and pump stations in the county.

More than 170,000 gallons of wastewater were spilled as a result of the storm and Hickory firefighters were involved in three rescues. 

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

