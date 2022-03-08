Klingspor giving to employees of Ukrainian sister plant

As Russian troops invade Ukraine, the employees of Klingspor Abrasives Inc. USA in Hickory wanted to help.
Klingspor, an abrasives manufacturer that was founded in Germany in 1893 and opened its U.S. company in 1980, is situated to do just that. The company has 34 locations worldwide, including a manufacturing plant outside of Lviv, Ukraine. Starting the first week of March, employees in Hickory are able to send money to help their Klingspor counterparts in Ukraine, Klingspor USA President Christoph Klingspor said.
The company is offering to match any salary donations employees in the U.S. want to contribute to help Ukrainian people. The company has about 400 employees in the U.S. There are sales employees all over the U.S. and production employees in Hickory, who largely work to cut sheets of sandpaper into disks and bands and fill orders, Klingspor said.
U.S. employees can elect to send any of their regular pay each week, or can work overtime and contribute that money for the company to match and send, Klingspor said.
“We are taking action here to support our people,” he said. “A lot of our people here wanted to support our people in Ukraine. … There’s a lot more interest than we anticipated.”
Some employees are choosing to work their days off to donate that money.
Jakob Dreisbach, vice president of manufacturing and supply chain for Klingspor USA, said those direct donations are the best way to help.
He was involved in bringing diamond tool and blade production to Ukraine in 2013. Dreisbach has visited Ukraine a dozen times and is in contact with friends and colleagues there.
Dreisbach said he is not worried today about the supply of those products because the company has supplies in the U.S. and Europe.
“There won’t be any immediate issues, it’s just how long will this take to be resolved,” Dreisbach said.
Instead, when he heard about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Dreisbach thought of his friends there.
“My first thought was to be worried about colleagues there,” he said.
For now, those at the Velyki Mosty Klingspor plant are safe, Dreisbach said. The plant is about halfway between Lviv and the Polish border in the western part of the country.
Some of the 300 Klingspor workers in Ukraine and their families have chosen to leave, and they are able to work at one of the company’s Polish or German manufacturing plants, Klingspor said. The Ukrainian arm of the company is overseen by the Polish location.
The money donated by the U.S employees will go to the Polish branch of Klingspor, which will disburse the funds to help those who have escaped Ukraine find housing and get food, as well as offering aid to those still in Ukraine, Klingspor said.
Though the Klingspor plant in Ukraine did initially shut down for a few days, and some families chose to flee, the manufacturing plant is back up and running with the limited staff who chose to stay, Klingspor said.
At that plant, employees built a makeshift bomb shelter in case of an air raid, Dreisbach said. An expansion of the plant was under construction when Russia invaded, so employees used construction materials to create a shelter, Dreisbach said.
Dreisbach has gotten a sense of the situation from friends there.
“Many men will stay and fight,” Dreisbach said. “They will not give up.”