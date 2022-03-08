Klingspor giving to employees of Ukrainian sister plant

Jakob Dreisbach, vice president of manufacturing and supply chain for Klingspor USA, said those direct donations are the best way to help.

He was involved in bringing diamond tool and blade production to Ukraine in 2013. Dreisbach has visited Ukraine a dozen times and is in contact with friends and colleagues there.

Dreisbach said he is not worried today about the supply of those products because the company has supplies in the U.S. and Europe.

“There won’t be any immediate issues, it’s just how long will this take to be resolved,” Dreisbach said.

Instead, when he heard about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Dreisbach thought of his friends there.

“My first thought was to be worried about colleagues there,” he said.

For now, those at the Velyki Mosty Klingspor plant are safe, Dreisbach said. The plant is about halfway between Lviv and the Polish border in the western part of the country.