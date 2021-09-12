Kingston Residence of Hickory, residents plan projects

HICKORY — Sept. 12 commences the annual celebration of National Assisted Living Week. Kingston Residence of Hickory will carry out this year’s theme of “Compassion, Community, Caring” throughout all of the events of the week.
In that spirit of caring, community, and compassion, the residents, in conjunction with the Kingston Life Enrichment Department, have been planning special projects for various members of the community. These projects include the creation of care packages for local veterans and making special gifts for children receiving palliative or hospice services through the Carolina Caring Cardinal Kids program.
Residents will also celebrate the Kingston community with special musical guests throughout the week.
“We are so excited to celebrate our amazing residents and employees this year,” said Kim Barrier, Life Enrichment Director. “Though the last year or two have not been without difficulties, with the unwavering compassion we have witnessed within the walls of Kingston and the care we have received from our local community, it’s hard not to feel grateful."
Barrier said assisted living and congregate care communities across the nation have faced an array of challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kingston feels the commitment of their employees has been vital to the success and safety of the community. The support from family members, local businesses, and health-care partners have continued to make a significant difference in the lives of Kingston residents and employees.
“We hope that our community knows how thankful we are for the love and support we receive," Barrier said.
"The relationships we have throughout the area have been comforting and provide hope for us all. We are proud of our dedicated employees who remain committed to providing genuine care and Kingston firmly believes we have some of the most phenomenal residents in the nation. We want to enjoy life to the fullest, and plan to do just that during National Assisted Living Week."
Visit www.kingstonhealthcare.com for more information.