Kingston Residence of Hickory, residents plan projects

HICKORY — Sept. 12 commences the annual celebration of National Assisted Living Week. Kingston Residence of Hickory will carry out this year’s theme of “Compassion, Community, Caring” throughout all of the events of the week.

In that spirit of caring, community, and compassion, the residents, in conjunction with the Kingston Life Enrichment Department, have been planning special projects for various members of the community. These projects include the creation of care packages for local veterans and making special gifts for children receiving palliative or hospice services through the Carolina Caring Cardinal Kids program.

Residents will also celebrate the Kingston community with special musical guests throughout the week.

“We are so excited to celebrate our amazing residents and employees this year,” said Kim Barrier, Life Enrichment Director. “Though the last year or two have not been without difficulties, with the unwavering compassion we have witnessed within the walls of Kingston and the care we have received from our local community, it’s hard not to feel grateful."