Kingston Residence of Hickory observes National Assisted Living Week

HICKORY — Sunday, Sept. 11, began the celebration of National Assisted Living Week 2022. The national theme this year is “Joyful Moments." Kingston Residence of Hickory has woven this theme into special activities, events, and theme days that are planned throughout the week by the Kingston Life Enrichment Department.

In the spirit of joy and gratitude, Kingston kicked off the week with the seventh annual First Responders Luncheon on Sunday. The event was initiated to recognize the bravery and sacrifice made by the many first responders on 09/11/2001, and also to recognize and thank many — including the Hickory Police Department, the Hickory Fire Department, local EMS, and those in the military — for their daily dedication and commitment to the safety of the local community. Meals were delivered to some who were unable to attend.

The “Joyful Moments” theme continues throughout the week with the participation of local professionals and entities, including a presentation from Sharon Abernathy, Master Gardener for Catawba County from the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, a cornhole tournament with Lenoir-Rhyne University’s men’s lacrosse team, a visit to American Legion Post 544, a zumba class, and a Quilt of Valor presentation for Kingston veterans from the local quilters’ guild to honor their service in the military. Kingston’s executive chef, Erin Morrissey, will also be hosting a cooking demonstration as another special treat for the week.

“We are enjoying the celebrations of the week with the help of our community partners,” said Kim Barrier, Life Enrichment Director. “These relationships have deepened over the years, and it is truly a joy to watch them grow. We cannot put into words how it feels to have these organizations share the gift of their time and talent with our Kingston community. It is priceless."

National Assisted Living Week has been celebrated officially since 1995, as established by the National Center for Assisted Living. Assisted living communities across the country dedicate this week to recognizing the residents, volunteers, and wide range of caregivers. There are many different types of assisted living communities that care for seniors and individuals living with disabilities reside throughout the nation, and all play an important role in the spectrum of long-term care.

“National Assisted Living Week is always one of the highlights of the year for Kingston. We take great pride in our community and remain incredibly grateful for our residents. We are grateful for our dedicated employees, who have chosen a career that truly gives the opportunity to make an impact on those around them. We are ready to spend the rest of the week focusing on the ‘Joyful Moments’ we get to have with each other, and the local community, too,” Barrier said.

Kingston HealthCare was founded in 1989. Kingston provides 14 communities of choice throughout the United States for independent living and assisted living, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, and memory care.

Visit www.kingstonhealthcare.com for more information.