Kimberly Wallace appointed to the CVCC Board of Trustees

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s board of trustees recently inducted Kimberly Wallace as its newest appointment to the board.

A native of Catawba County and graduate of Newton-Conover High School, Wallace was sworn in during the board's most recent meeting last month.

"I am honored to join the CVCC Board of Trustees,” Wallace said. “I truly believe CVCC provides life-changing opportunities through traditional education and specific career training programs. I am looking forward to being a part of the future of Red Hawk Nation."

Wallace received her B.S. in Marketing from Clemson University, graduating cum laude in 2000. She began her career working for Lockheed Martin Corporation in Greenville, S.C. while also taking classes for her MBA, which she received in 2004.

That same year, Wallace moved back to Catawba County to work in the family business — Wallace Printing, where she is currently the vice president.

Wallace is very active in the community. She is the president of The Green Room Community Board of Directors and was named The Green Room's Volunteer of the Year for the 2016-17 season. She also serves on the board of directors for the United Arts Council of Catawba County, and she was one of the first women to be a board member for Printing Industries of the Carolinas (PICA).

Wallace is also a 2022 graduate of Leadership Catawba — a leadership development program hosted by The Chamber of Catawba County.

“We are excited for Kim Wallace to join our board of trustees,” said CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw. “Her business background and local knowledge will be assets for leadership at our college.”

Wallace lives in Newton with her husband, Joe Repaire, and their 11-year-old son, Graham. As a family, they love to travel and support Graham’s love of baseball.

