Killian remembered as father figure, neat dresser, great teacher

James C. Killian is a dedicated Christian man who loves God, his family and people. So says Dorothy Killian, his wife of 63 years and fellow educator.
James was born in 1932 in Hickory and attended Ridgeview High School. He graduated in 1950 and was the salutatorian of his class.
James was as fast as he was bright. He turned the speed he flashed on the football field into a scholarship at Fayetteville State University.
He graduated from Fayetteville State with a bachelor’s degree in 1954 and became a teacher and coach at Fuquay Consolidated High School in Wake County near Raleigh. He earned his master’s degree in 1960.
He returned to Hickory and spent his life working in schools in his hometown, including a term as the final principal of Ridgeview Elementary School. The schools were then integrated into one system.
“Mr. Killian was a father figure, neat dresser and a great teacher,” said former student Douglas Bumgarner.
Daughter Iris Barrett says her father is a focused man “who puts everything in what he does.” He gets the job done, Barrett added.
James said that working in a leadership role for more than half of his life shaped him. “I understand the necessity of having established goals and objectives,” he said. “I also understand the determination and fortitude needed to reach those goals.”
James retired in 1989, taking home a principal of the year award with him.
James believes in education. He is also a man of faith. He has been a member of Clinton Tabernacle AME Zion Church in Hickory for 70 years, many of them as a Sunday school teacher.
He says he greatly enjoys seeing former students find success. He said he counts their achievements as a blessing on his life.
“I hope I have been an example and hope I played a part and that will become part of my legacy,” he said. “I am proud to see the leadership principles that I taught benefit those whom I worked with and served.”