Killian remembered as father figure, neat dresser, great teacher

James C. Killian is a dedicated Christian man who loves God, his family and people. So says Dorothy Killian, his wife of 63 years and fellow educator.

James was born in 1932 in Hickory and attended Ridgeview High School. He graduated in 1950 and was the salutatorian of his class.

James was as fast as he was bright. He turned the speed he flashed on the football field into a scholarship at Fayetteville State University.

He graduated from Fayetteville State with a bachelor’s degree in 1954 and became a teacher and coach at Fuquay Consolidated High School in Wake County near Raleigh. He earned his master’s degree in 1960.

He returned to Hickory and spent his life working in schools in his hometown, including a term as the final principal of Ridgeview Elementary School. The schools were then integrated into one system.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Mr. Killian was a father figure, neat dresser and a great teacher,” said former student Douglas Bumgarner.

Daughter Iris Barrett says her father is a focused man “who puts everything in what he does.” He gets the job done, Barrett added.