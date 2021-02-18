Key Club trivia event to help fight lung cancer

HICKORY — The Key Club at Hickory High School will be hosting “Devlin’s Trivia Night: A Fundraiser Benefitting Lung Cancer Research & Education” on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m.

The online fundraiser will be in memory of Helen Theresa Devlin, a former teacher at Hickory High School, who died from lung cancer on July 10, 2020. The Carolina Key Clubs from St. Stephens High School and Bandys High School will be collaborating to help with the fundraiser. All proceeds benefit Lung Cancer Initiative.

Devlin was a life-long educator who moved to North Carolina after years of teaching in Pennsylvania. While at Hickory High School, Devlin served for 14 years as an at-risk counselor. Most notably, Devlin was the director of the school's Sustained Training All Year program (STAY), a federally funded program that provides help to low-income students experiencing barriers. During the summer, STAY helps students get jobs, which allows them to continue building life skills. Devlin served as the Kiwanis advisor of Hickory High School’s Key Club since 2003.

To help honor Devlin's memory and raise money to continue fueling lung cancer research, access to care, and expanding community education programs in North Carolina, consider registering for the trivia event. Registration is $10 for students and $15 for adults. You can also contribute by sponsoring the event or donating items by emailing Annie Luong at ltg06@CarolinasKeyClub.org.