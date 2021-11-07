Kerry Penley was inspired by his grandfather to join U.S. Navy

Kerry Penley, 49, was inspired by his grandfather, Carmie Cook, to join the military.

“He instilled a sense of service to the nation into me,” he said. “You listen to him reflect on the stories … it kind of drives you. He is a big influence in my life.”

Cook is a World War II veteran who served at Normandy and received a Purple Heart.

Penley worked on an aircraft carrier while in the U.S. Navy for four years, from 1992 to 1996. He was stationed on the USS Nimitz and completed two tours to the Persian Gulf in 1992 and 1993.

“We were homeported on Bremerton, Washington,” he said.

Penley described being on the carrier as similar to living in a small city. “You’re looking at 6,000 people on there, 100 aircraft, kitchen, post office, barbershop, everything you need,” he said.

For two years he was on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier assisting with landings. “It was a great job. They say it’s one of the most dangerous jobs in the Navy because there’s a lot going on there with the aircrafts landing,” he said.