Kerigan Farley spoke fondly of his late uncle Robert Farley. Kerigan’s eyes filled with tears while he spoke.

“In any conversation (Robert) had, he was going to crack a joke” Kerigan, 28, said with a chuckle.

Robert Farley, 61, died on Tuesday when his Mooresville home exploded. Iredell County Fire Services and Emergency Management Director Kent Greene said a gas leak is the suspected cause, but authorities had not officially confirmed a cause of the explosion as of Friday afternoon.

Family friend 25-year-old Christian Rogers survived the blast, Greene said on Tuesday.

Robert Farley leaves behind two sons, Joshua Farley and Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley. Caleb Farley purchased the Mooresville home for a little more than $2 million in 2022, according to property records.

Kerigan said that simply saying Robert was proud of his sons would be an understatement. “(Joshua and Caleb) know that, as well as the family knows that,” Kerigan said.

He said his cousins are leaning on their family and their faith in order to get through this heartbreaking time.

Kerigan was seated at the front of the Superior Barber Styling Center in Newton on Friday. He watched as his father Elijah Farley cut a customer’s hair. Elijah is Robert’s younger brother. Robert and Elijah are co-owners of the shop.

“For my whole lifetime, my dad and uncle have been barbers together,” Kerigan said.

Elijah said he began cutting hair in 1990 and Robert began cutting hair in 1999. The barbershop was bustling with small talk and laughter as patrons got their hair cut on Friday. A blue and white wreath hung on the entrance. The colors on the wreath correspond with the team colors of Maiden High School, where Robert played football in the 1970s.

If there was a competition, Robert was sure to be involved, Kerigan said with a smile. “Obviously, (Robert was) big into sports,” he added.

According to Robert’s obituary, he was a part of the 1978 football 2A State Championship team at Maiden High School and earned MVP of the track team at Lees-McRae College. Kerigan said his uncle was also an avid golfer.

“Robert, overall, as a person and as an uncle, was always a pleasure to be around,” Kerigan said. “He was always going to put a smile on your face no matter your mood or how you were feeling.”

Kerigan said he will always remember Robert was someone he could depend on for advice or help when needed.

The Tennessee Titans showed their support for Caleb and his family through short clips posted to Facebook and Twitter. The videos were snippets from a press conference held on Tuesday.

In one of the clips, Titans Quarterback Ryan Tannehill says it is difficult to fully grasp the magnitude of what happened to Robert and how it is affecting Caleb and his family.

“We can be there for (Caleb), try to support him as best we can,” Tannehill said. “Just know that we love him and we care for him."