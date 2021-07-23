Kenyan delegates visited Catawba County in 2020

A visit to Catawba County by two men from Kenya is paying off.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic reared its head, Justine Magara and Nairobi County Assemblyman Evans Otiso toured the county. The visit was in February 2020.
“This wasn’t their first trip; I believe Justine visited the area back in 2018,” said Dewey Harris, former Catawba County Assistant Manager. “The county has a tradition of sharing information with others, and these gentlemen wanted to learn more about services that our local government offers to citizens.”
After the most recent visit, the pair returned home and put what they learned into action. The two men recently sent county leaders word of their progress, which included the construction of three medical centers, a sanitation plant, and road construction projects. “Our weeklong visit to Catawba County in February 2020 has already produced more fruits to not only the two of us, but to the entire (five) million Nairobian residents,” they said in an email.
Nairobi is the capital of Kenya.
During their five-day visit, Magara and Otiso made many stops throughout the county. The duo visited Catawba County Public Health, Sherrills Ford Elementary School, a fire department, county libraries, the landfill and water treatment plant.
“One of the delegates had concerns regarding child safety and abuse,” said Adrienne Opdyke, executive director of the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center. “We wanted to give them materials they could take with them to educate their citizens just as we have done in Catawba County.”
Opdyke ensured that Magara and Otiso were equipped with the Darkness to Light training materials used at the advocacy center. The training is used to educate adults about preventing child abuse and mandated reporting practices. The advocacy center has offered the training since 2011 and trained more than 7,800 individuals.
“I’ve heard from others that (Magara and Otiso) were able to implement the training, and have already made a difference in their communities,” Opdyke said. “Keeping people educated on ways to prevent child abuse is our mission here in Catawba County, and we’re very thankful for the opportunity to extend that education all the way to Kenya.”
Nat Auten, YMCA of Catawba Valley president and CEO, said he and his staff learned just as much from Magara and Otiso as the pair learned from their visit.
“To me, this was less about what the Kenya delegates learned from us, but equally, what we learned from them,” said Auten. “It stood out to us that Justine and Evans were happy; not because they were at the Y or in Catawba County, but they had a peace and love about them we wish to instill in us. You could tell they valued the sense of belonging and community connectivity that fostered during our time together.”
Auten felt that Magara and Otiso shared his value of connectivity within a community. “More connects us than separates us,” he explained. “To me, it was obvious that everyone is committed to giving young people the resources to reach their potential — it does not matter if you live in Kenya or Catawba County — that sentiment was the same. It was evident that connecting ‘neighbors’ would only come together for the common good.”
“(Magara and Otiso) operate by having values in place before making decisions that impact citizens — that’s how we do it in Catawba County, and they took notice of that,” said Harris. “We’re very fortunate here to have everything that we do, and we’re more than happy to share our process with others.”
Catawba County Commissioner Kitty Barnes agreed. “It was flattering that (Magara and Otiso) were interested in seeing how we do things in Catawba County,” she said. “I think the most touching part of their visit was when fifth- and sixth-graders at Sherrills Ford Elementary School learned to say hello in Swahili. Everyone welcomed them with open arms, and I think that shows just how much Catawba County cares about the broader world around us.”
