Kenyan delegates visited Catawba County in 2020

Opdyke ensured that Magara and Otiso were equipped with the Darkness to Light training materials used at the advocacy center. The training is used to educate adults about preventing child abuse and mandated reporting practices. The advocacy center has offered the training since 2011 and trained more than 7,800 individuals.

“I’ve heard from others that (Magara and Otiso) were able to implement the training, and have already made a difference in their communities,” Opdyke said. “Keeping people educated on ways to prevent child abuse is our mission here in Catawba County, and we’re very thankful for the opportunity to extend that education all the way to Kenya.”

Nat Auten, YMCA of Catawba Valley president and CEO, said he and his staff learned just as much from Magara and Otiso as the pair learned from their visit.

“To me, this was less about what the Kenya delegates learned from us, but equally, what we learned from them,” said Auten. “It stood out to us that Justine and Evans were happy; not because they were at the Y or in Catawba County, but they had a peace and love about them we wish to instill in us. You could tell they valued the sense of belonging and community connectivity that fostered during our time together.”