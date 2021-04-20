'Keep the statue as is'; Citizen calls for Catawba County Confederate statue to remain

Sherrill Watkins believes Catawba County’s Confederate monument should stay where it is.

Watkins heard about a local group, the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee, asking the Catawba County Board of Commissioners to move the statue off county property. Watkins decided to show up at Monday’s board of commissioners meeting, too. He spoke during the public comment period in favor of keeping the statue in place.

The monument currently sits next to the historic courthouse in downtown Newton, where it has been since it was erected in 1907, Watkins said. He hasn’t heard of controversy around it until now, he said.

“I’m here to discuss the ongoing controversy about the statue that's there now. It was erected in 1907 … and it’s been there this whole time with no issue,” Watkins said

Watkins said he believes the Civil War did not revolve around slavery, and that people asking for the statue to be moved are misinformed about what the Civil War was about and what the Confederacy stood for.

“There’s been a lot of bogus accusations ... that slavery was the cause of the war between the states and I’d like to go on record now and say that is blatantly false,” Watkins said to the commissioners.