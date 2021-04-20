'Keep the statue as is'; Citizen calls for Catawba County Confederate statue to remain

Sherrill Watkins believes Catawba County’s Confederate monument should stay where it is.
Watkins heard about a local group, the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee, asking the Catawba County Board of Commissioners to move the statue off county property. Watkins decided to show up at Monday’s board of commissioners meeting, too. He spoke during the public comment period in favor of keeping the statue in place.
The monument currently sits next to the historic courthouse in downtown Newton, where it has been since it was erected in 1907, Watkins said. He hasn’t heard of controversy around it until now, he said.
“I’m here to discuss the ongoing controversy about the statue that's there now. It was erected in 1907 … and it’s been there this whole time with no issue,” Watkins said
Watkins said he believes the Civil War did not revolve around slavery, and that people asking for the statue to be moved are misinformed about what the Civil War was about and what the Confederacy stood for.
“There’s been a lot of bogus accusations ... that slavery was the cause of the war between the states and I’d like to go on record now and say that is blatantly false,” Watkins said to the commissioners.
Watkins said he believes the cause of the war was largely economic and political issues.
Watkins said he was insulted by the removal of the Confederate statues across the country and the requests to move the statue in Catawba County.
“I consider the recent attack on the Confederate statues abhorrent, sinister, criminal, repugnant and blatant discrimination against the citizens of Catawba County,” he said.
He ended his public comment with zeal, quoting a Revolutionary War speech.
“I’d like to end my brief talk by reminding us of Patrick Henry’s speech: ‘I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty, or give me death.’” Watkins said, then banged his fist on the podium. “Keep the statue as is, where is, unmolested, undisturbed and in perpetuity.”
Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Co-Founder Jerry McCombs said he doesn't believe he and Watkins will ever see eye to eye on the issue. McCombs said the root cause of the Civil War was ultimately slavery.