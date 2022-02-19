Kart-racing event raises funds for local nonprofits

NEWTON — The Rotary Club of Newton-Conover has again partnered with Little Mountain Kart Club to offer Racing for Rotary. The event will be held on March 12 at Little Mountain Kart track, 3521 N.C. 16 South in Maiden.

Racing for Rotary is a family-friendly event that offers kart races for all series of drivers while raising money for local nonprofits in Catawba County.

Last year more than $5,000 was raised at the first Racing for Rotary event. Organizations gifted by Rotary over the past two years include Hart Square Village, The Salvation Army, Catawba County Historical Association, Catawba Valley Heritage Alliance, Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center, Eastern Catawba County Cooperative Christian Ministry, Fostering Hope, Women’s Resource Center, Carolina Caring, Conover School, Corner Table, and Family Care Center.

Jonathan and Marie Setzer, operators of Little Mountain Kart Club, are passionate about back yard kart racing and about giving back to the community. They approached the Rotary about the program. Marie Setzer is a member of the Rotary Club of Newton-Conover.