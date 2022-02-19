Kart-racing event raises funds for local nonprofits

NEWTON — The Rotary Club of Newton-Conover has again partnered with Little Mountain Kart Club to offer Racing for Rotary. The event will be held on March 12 at Little Mountain Kart track, 3521 N.C. 16 South in Maiden.
Racing for Rotary is a family-friendly event that offers kart races for all series of drivers while raising money for local nonprofits in Catawba County.
Last year more than $5,000 was raised at the first Racing for Rotary event. Organizations gifted by Rotary over the past two years include Hart Square Village, The Salvation Army, Catawba County Historical Association, Catawba Valley Heritage Alliance, Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center, Eastern Catawba County Cooperative Christian Ministry, Fostering Hope, Women’s Resource Center, Carolina Caring, Conover School, Corner Table, and Family Care Center.
Jonathan and Marie Setzer, operators of Little Mountain Kart Club, are passionate about back yard kart racing and about giving back to the community. They approached the Rotary about the program. Marie Setzer is a member of the Rotary Club of Newton-Conover.
The March 12 kart races, all classes open tire, include Predator, Briggs LO 206, Stock Appearing, Clone, Champ, Box Stock, and Kids Class. In addition, the track will have a food truck and hold a 50/50 raffle to raise funds to assist Chad Bush, a pillar in the kart club.
“Join the Rotary Club of Newton-Conover for Racing for Rotary. You will have good family-fun and help local organizations in Catawba County,” said Rotarian Joy Cline. General admission is $10 ages 5 and older, and kart registration fees are $25 per entry. Gates open at 10 a.m. and racing is noon to 4 p.m. In case of heavy rain, the race will be postponed.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Current sponsors are Timmerman Manufacturing, Robinson Home Builders, and JLS Machines.
For additional information, contact Joy Cline at jcline@bolickfoundaton.org.