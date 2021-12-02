 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Just Friends Jazz Trio to perform at library
0 Comments

Just Friends Jazz Trio to perform at library

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — The Just Friends Jazz Trio will be putting on a holiday concert at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7.

This concert is an in-person and virtual hybrid. Registration is not required for in-person; however, it is limited to 45 people first come, first served. If you would like to attend virtually, registration is required to receive the Zoom link.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advance registration is required for this program to attend virtually. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fuel made from recycled plastic bottles is being tested to propel rockets into space

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert