Just Friends Jazz Trio to perform at library

HICKORY — The Just Friends Jazz Trio will be putting on a holiday concert at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7.

This concert is an in-person and virtual hybrid. Registration is not required for in-person; however, it is limited to 45 people first come, first served. If you would like to attend virtually, registration is required to receive the Zoom link.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advance registration is required for this program to attend virtually. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/