Juntos programs aims to help Latino students graduate

A crucial aspect is having the parents involved so they can understand the processes. If there is a language barrier, their child doesn’t have to translate everything for them, Ellwanger said. “Juntos” means “together” in Spanish. The program took that name because it is a partnership between students and parents.

“It’s really important that it’s students and parents together so they’re both empowered with the information at the same time,” she said.

Angeles said having her parents involved made it easier for her to talk to them about her career goals.

“Then your family knows exactly what’s going on, what the process is,” she said. “I feel like it gets you closer with your family. You can open up more.”

The program serves about 70 students between St. Stephens and Harry M. Arndt Middle School.

Ellwanger wishes more students and families were involved. Mostly, it spreads through word of mouth, she said. Angeles heard about Juntos through a family member. She has encouraged other family members to participate, too.

“When they see the value of the program they tell families and friends,” Ellwanger said.