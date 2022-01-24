Juntos programs aims to help Latino students graduate

As a first-generation college student, Rebeca Angeles didn’t know what options she had for higher education or how to apply for federal aid.
Her parents moved to the U.S. to give her a good life, she said. Angeles had to learn how to make that happen. Juntos, a program at St. Stephens High School aimed at helping Latino students excel in school, helped her achieve her goals.
The program operates through the N.C. State University Cooperative Extension office. It is in place in eight counties, including Catawba County.
St. Stephens is the only high school in the county with the program, Holly Ellwanger, Catawba County Juntos program coordinator, said. It’s been in place for six years.
The program works with students and their parents, to help the student complete high school and go to college or into the workforce. The goal is stopping students from dropping out of school, while giving them the information and tools they need to get into college if they want, Ellwanger said.
Students and parents meet every other month for workshops on a variety of topics, such as college applications, public speaking, self-care or finding purpose, Ellwanger said. Students also meet one-on-one with her for success coaching to discuss academic and career goals. The Juntos program also includes 4-H Clubs and summer programs to keep students involved when school is out.
A crucial aspect is having the parents involved so they can understand the processes. If there is a language barrier, their child doesn’t have to translate everything for them, Ellwanger said. “Juntos” means “together” in Spanish. The program took that name because it is a partnership between students and parents.
“It’s really important that it’s students and parents together so they’re both empowered with the information at the same time,” she said.
Angeles said having her parents involved made it easier for her to talk to them about her career goals.
“Then your family knows exactly what’s going on, what the process is,” she said. “I feel like it gets you closer with your family. You can open up more.”
The program serves about 70 students between St. Stephens and Harry M. Arndt Middle School.
Ellwanger wishes more students and families were involved. Mostly, it spreads through word of mouth, she said. Angeles heard about Juntos through a family member. She has encouraged other family members to participate, too.
“When they see the value of the program they tell families and friends,” Ellwanger said.
The Latino population is growing in Catawba County, especially in the St. Stephens area, Ellwanger said. That’s why the program is important.
“These families should always feel welcome in our school systems. I want to empower them and help them navigate the resources we have,” Ellwanger said.
Angeles started in the Juntos program when she was a sophomore in high school. In the three years she participated as a student, the program carried her through school and prepared her for higher education.
The one-on-one success counseling with Ellwanger helped Angeles open her eyes to the many options she had after high school.
She went on to earn a degree at Catawba Valley Community College. She now plans to earn a bachelor’s degree.
When she graduated at CVCC, her father cried. Angeles wept, too.
“My parents left the country for me to have a better future,” she said. “Now, to show them I can do it.”
Angeles still volunteers with the Juntos program and works at St. Stephens. She credits Ellwanger and Juntos for helping her get there.
“She pushed us and everyone involved, telling you we can do it and teaching us everything we need to know,” Angeles said.
For information visit juntos.dasa.ncsu.edu.