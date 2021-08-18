Junior Appalachian Musicians classes will resume

HIDDENITE — The Junior Appalachian Musicians Program at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will resume classes for the 2021-2022 school year on Tuesday, Sept. 7, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

This traditionally-based Appalachian style music offers children and adults instruction in guitar, banjo, fiddle, mandolin, and bass, in "family style" group learning. Break-out instruction is also done within the context for individual instruction.

The program offers free rentals on instruments (as available) for students. The JAM classes run in sessions which include six classes each. Tuition for one session is $30, payable at the beginning of the session. This affordable rate is made possible with assistance from the Wayne Henderson Foundation Grant through the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center.

Classes meet at the Hiddenite Center Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Street in Hiddenite, and enjoys "picking on the porch" as weather permits.

Primary instructor for the classes is Robbie Herman of Taylorsville, traditionally trained in multiple string band instruments, and who is a member of several bands in the region.