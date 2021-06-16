Juneteenth to be observed in Catawba County

A weekend of events is planned in observance of Emancipation Day, more commonly known as Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is the widely observed day where slavery was officially abolished in America. This occurred on June 19, 1865, when U.S. Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived at Galveston, Texas, and announced that slavery had been abolished two and a half years earlier by President Lincoln.

The Catawba County Truth & Reconciliation Committee in conjunction with Catawba County Branch NAACP will host a three-day celebration of Black and Brown culture, history and entrepreneurship, according to a recent news release.

These events are free and open to the public. Activities include a vigil and tribute Friday at 7 p.m. on the grounds of the 1924 Courthouse in Newton.

“It will be a gathering on Friday to hold a vigil, a remembrance,” said Kenyon Kelly, president of the Catawba Valley Heritage Alliance and co-chair of the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee. “There will be a voter registration table, other tables with educational materials, and the Truth and Reconciliation Committee will have a table with our ongoing petition as well as information about our latest community project.”