Juneteenth to be observed in Catawba County

A weekend of events is planned in observance of Emancipation Day, more commonly known as Juneteenth.
Juneteenth is the widely observed day where slavery was officially abolished in America. This occurred on June 19, 1865, when U.S. Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived at Galveston, Texas, and announced that slavery had been abolished two and a half years earlier by President Lincoln.
The Catawba County Truth & Reconciliation Committee in conjunction with Catawba County Branch NAACP will host a three-day celebration of Black and Brown culture, history and entrepreneurship, according to a recent news release.
These events are free and open to the public. Activities include a vigil and tribute Friday at 7 p.m. on the grounds of the 1924 Courthouse in Newton.
“It will be a gathering on Friday to hold a vigil, a remembrance,” said Kenyon Kelly, president of the Catawba Valley Heritage Alliance and co-chair of the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee. “There will be a voter registration table, other tables with educational materials, and the Truth and Reconciliation Committee will have a table with our ongoing petition as well as information about our latest community project.”
On Saturday, there will be a Black Business Expo beginning at 2 p.m. at Morningstar Church at 126 Fourth Ave. SW in Hickory.
“This will be an opportunity for local and regional minority-owned businesses to make contact and share their products and services with others,” Kelly explained.
On Sunday, the weekend will conclude with a Sundown Service on the steps of the Catawba County Courthouse located at 25 Government Drive in Newton. All are encouraged to bring lawn chairs as seating will not be available.
“The Sundown Service will be a religious program with singing,” Kelly said. “A group chorus will be singing, and we plan to sing ‘We Shall Overcome’ at the end of the program.”
More information can be found about the events at www.facebook.com/CCTandRC. For the safety of all, masks are strongly encouraged.
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.