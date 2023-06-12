HICKORY — The area's first Multicultural Juneteenth Pageant will be held at 6 p.m. June 18 at Drendel Auditorium on the SALT Block, and applications are now being taken.

Applicants for Miss Juneteenth must be 16 to 18 years old. Applicants for Junior Miss Juneteenth must be 13 to 15 years old. All races are invited to apply.

To apply, contact Keisha Ramseur at keisharamseur@yahoo.com or call 828-781-1273.

The SALT Block's Drendel Auditorium is at 243 Third Ave., NE, Hickory. Admission is free to the public.

The pageant is sponsored by the Catawba County Multicultural Committee and In My Father's House Community Support Services Network Inc.