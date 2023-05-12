NEWTON — Juneteenth (short for June 19) marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to proclaim that all enslaved people were free. The troops’ arrival came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States and is the country’s second Independence Day, officially becoming a federal holiday on June 17, 2021.

From May 19 to June 19, Catawba County agencies and organizations will commemorate Juneteenth with celebrations, performances, parades, guest speakers, revival, resource fairs, informative programing, and family gatherings. It is a time for reflection and rejoicing. It is a time for empowerment and excellence, a time for community and togetherness.

Join the celebration by participating in Juneteenth events being held across Catawba County, including:

• May 20: Town of Maiden Juneteenth Celebration from 6 - 8:30 p.m. in downtown Maiden

• May 20: Carolina Built: Preserving African American History through Story at 2 p.m. at Drendel Auditorium in Hickory

• May 27: Town of Catawba Juneteenth Celebration in the Park from noon to 9 p.m. at David Hunsucker Park

• May 27: Juneteenth Praise and Worship Celebration from 3-5 p.m. at Brown Penn Recreation Center in Hickory

• June 10: Soul Line Dancing from 11 a.m. to noon at Ridgeview Branch Library in Hickory

• June 10: Outdoor Juneteenth drama at 5 p.m. at Morning Star First Baptist Church in Hickory

• June 10: Ridgeview Rec Juneteenth Jam from 6-9 p.m. at Samuel Davis Multipurpose Field in Hickory

• June 12: African Folktales in the Garden at 3 p.m. at Main Library in Newton

• June 12: African Folktales in the Garden at 6 p.m. at Sherrills Ford-Terrell Branch Library

• June 13: Juneteenth movie series at 2:30 p.m. at West Hickory Senior Center

• June 14: Juneteenth March Sign Making Program at 6 p.m. at Main Library in Newton

• June 15: City of Newton Juneteenth Music on Main featuring Chairmen of the Board at 6 p.m. in downtown Newton

• June 16: Juneteenth Rhythm & Paint at 3 p.m. at Ridgeview Branch Library in Hickory

• June 16: An Evening with Charles White at 7 p.m. at Drendel Auditorium in Hickory

• June 17: City of Newton Juneteenth Freedom March at 10 a.m. at the old courthouse in downtown Newton

• June 17: Juneteenth in Conover Park from 2-6 p.m. at Conover City Park

• June 17: We Are Ridgeview at 2:30 p.m. at Ridgeview Branch Library

• June 18: Juneteenth revival at 4 p.m. at McKenzie Campground

• June 18: Miss Juneteenth Pageant at 6 p.m. at Drendel Auditorium in Hickory

• June 19: Freedom Day Storytime from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ridgeview Branch Library

For more information, and to see the full details of Juneteenth events, sponsors, and partnerships, visit: catawbacountync.gov/county-services/library/juneteenth-celebration.