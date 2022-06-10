Juneteenth celebration to be NAACP meeting topic

NEWTON — The June meeting of the Catawba County Branch NAACP will be held on Sunday, June 12, at 4 p.m. Members and guests are welcome to participate.

“We’re looking forward to hearing from Candi Dula, MPA, and business manager of the Catawba County Library System, about plans to celebrate and recognize Juneteenth this year,” said Jerry L. McCombs, president, Catawba County Branch NAACP.

Juneteenth, a shortened version of “June Nineteenth,” marks the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, took control to ensure that all enslaved people be freed. Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the U.S. end to slavery, became a federal holiday in 2021.

This meeting will be held via conference call. To participate, call McCombs at 828-310-6918 by Saturday.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is the nation's oldest and largest civil rights organization. The North Carolina Conference of NAACP Branches is 70 years old and includes more than 100 units across the state. The Catawba County Branch meets the second Sunday of each month, except in May.