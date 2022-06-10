 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Juneteenth celebration to be NAACP meeting topic

  • 0

NEWTON — The June meeting of the Catawba County Branch NAACP will be held on Sunday, June 12, at 4 p.m. Members and guests are welcome to participate.

“We’re looking forward to hearing from Candi Dula, MPA, and business manager of the Catawba County Library System, about plans to celebrate and recognize Juneteenth this year,” said Jerry L. McCombs, president, Catawba County Branch NAACP.

Juneteenth, a shortened version of “June Nineteenth,” marks the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, took control to ensure that all enslaved people be freed. Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the U.S. end to slavery, became a federal holiday in 2021.

This meeting will be held via conference call. To participate, call McCombs at 828-310-6918 by Saturday.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is the nation's oldest and largest civil rights organization. The North Carolina Conference of NAACP Branches is 70 years old and includes more than 100 units across the state. The Catawba County Branch meets the second Sunday of each month, except in May.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major companies announce layoffs and hiring freezes as fears of recession loom

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert