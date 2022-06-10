 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Juneteenth celebration planned in Hickory

  • 0

HICKORY — The Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance will host a Juneteenth worship celebration, fellowship and cookout on June 12 at the Ridgeview Recreation Center, 115 Seventh Ave. SW in Hickory.

The event will be from 3-6 p.m.

Local gospel choirs will sing, and the Rev. Reggie Longcrier will bring a brief but powerful Juneteenth message before those participating will enjoy an outdoor celebration cookout with free ice cream for all.

They will have a D.J. with music, fun and games for youth, a beef hot dog dinner, and free ice cream push-ups for all who attend.

The public is invited to come together to celebrate the day in 1865 when enslaved people learned they were free at the end of the Civil War.

For more information, contact the Rev. Susan Smith at 828-962-8196 or revsusansmith@gmail.com.

