Hickory Juneteenth celebration

The city of Hickory will celebrate Juneteenth with a festival on Saturday.

The festival will begin at 6 p.m. on the Samuel William Davis Sr. Multipurpose Field.

The field is located across the street from the Brown Penn and Ridgeview recreational centers.

The event will include live music, poetry, food trucks and dancing.

The field’s address is 730 Third St. NW in Hickory.

Chalk art contest

The Chalk Our Walk Contest is a free sidewalk chalk art exhibition. The contest is being held at Stanford Park on Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Artists ages 2 and older can participate. Prizes will be awarded for the top three entries in each category. The categories are ages 2-5, ages 6-11, ages 12 and older and artist groups of two to five people.

Participants must reserve a three-hour time block and a 10-by-10-foot space to design a masterpiece. One box of complimentary chalk will be provided with registration.

To register, visit hickory.acitivityreg.com, click on the tab in the center of the page that says, “Register for sports and activities,” then select “Chalk Our Walk.”

Stanford Park is located at 1451 Eighth St. Drive NE in Hickory.

Sails Original Music Series

The city of Hickory’s 2023 Sails Original Music Series continues this week with pop sensation Victoria Victoria, accompanied by Charlie Hunter.

The free concert begins at 7 p.m. on Friday at Union Square in downtown Hickory.

Victoria Victoria is Tori Elliot’s soul-pop musical endeavor. Elliott’s style is compared to the likes of modern songwriting giants Maggie Rogers, Regina Spektor and Carole King. Elliott leans into lusciously stacked harmonies and entrancing melodies. Her songs speak to the relatability and nuances of love, relationships and growing older. In addition to the seating available at Union Square, audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.

Lavender Festival in Hickory

The Lavender Festival is set for Saturday in downtown Hickory. The festival will last from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Union Square.

Smoky Mountain Lavender will be selling goods at the festival. Smoky Mountain Lavender is a lavender farm located in east Tennessee and western North Carolina.

Other vendors will have lavender-themed, flavored and scented items for sale. Bob Sinclair and the Big Deals will be performing live music throughout the festival.