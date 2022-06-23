July 9 drag queen event at L.P. Frans Stadium canceled

An event featuring a family resource fair and a drag queen story hour scheduled for July 9 at the L.P. Frans Stadium has been canceled.

Cardboard Castle Productions was hosting the Red, White and Q event. The event would have started with a resource fair to connect families with local LGBTQ affirming nonprofits, followed by a story hour with two drag queens discussing gender identity, Cardboard Castle Productions Business Manager Derek Zealy-Wright said. The event would have also included an all-you-can-eat barbecue dinner and show.

Cardboard Castle Productions Creative Director David Zealy-Wright said the organization was originally told the event was not approved by the Texas Rangers, parent team of the Hickory Crawdad’s, due to political shifts, the story hour and the family resource fair.

Hickory Crawdads General Manager Douglas Locascio said in an email that a date and contract were never fully confirmed for the event. He also said the decision was not made by the Texas Rangers.

“While the Rangers ultimately own the ball club, most day-to-day business operations are handled here at the local level,” Locascio said.

Locascio said the stadium is working through staffing shortages, including the resignation of the general manager in charge of concessions. He said the stadium is also having supply chain issues.

Derek Zealy-Wright said there was no official confirmation of approval, but the organization had multiple meetings and conversations with the stadium as if the event would happen, including discussions of extra security.

Derek Zealy-Wright said the organization was approaching its one-year anniversary, which started with a similar event hosted at L.P. Frans Stadium in July 2021. He said the organization was looking forward to celebrating at the place where it all started.

The 2021 event only featured a meal and a show. The resource fair and story hour were added this year.

Derek Zealy-Wright said a copy of the lesson plans and a list of the books being read during the story time were available upon request, so families could decide if they were appropriate before attending. He said the proceeds from this year’s event would have gone to an LGBTQ affirming nonprofit of the organization’s choosing.

“Until you experience our show, you can’t pass judgment,” Derek Zealy-Wright said in response to negative social media comments about the event. He said Cardboard Castle Productions’ events are family friendly and invites people to attend future events to see for themselves.

