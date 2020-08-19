Judges announced for poetry competition

LENOIR — The Caldwell Arts Council in Lenoir announced the judges for the inaugural Western NC Regional Online Poetry Competition. Sponsored by Blue Ridge Energy, the competition is open to writers 18 and older who live in 31 western North Carolina counties. A total of $1,200 in cash prizes will be awarded.
The competition’s preliminary judge will be David Prather of Parkersburg, W.Va., author of "We Were Birds," published by Main Street Rag. Final judge Kari Gunter-Seymour, is Poet Laureate of the state of Ohio.
The Caldwell Arts Council will accept submissions of up to two original poems for an entry fee of $10. The deadline for submissions is midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 15, with winners being notified by Oct. 15. For complete competition information, visit www.caldwellarts.com.
