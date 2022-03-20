Judge sides with Hickory, Conover in sweepstakes business dispute; opposing attorney says they may appeal

The cities of Hickory and Conover notched a key victory this week in their fight against sweepstakes parlors, but the battle might not be over.

The police departments in those cities will be able to cite sweepstakes businesses for violations of gaming law. On Tuesday, Catawba County Superior Court Judge Gregory Hayes signed an order lifting the injunction prohibiting law enforcement from going after the businesses.

The order comes a month after the N.C. Supreme Court ruled that a game promoted by the company Gift Surplus was an illegal game of chance.

Hayes’ order “confirms our continued belief that the games in question do violate the gambling and slot machine statutes of North Carolina,” Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant said in a statement.

He added that the department is “currently evaluating how we intend to address businesses who continue to operate these machines illegally.”

Jonathan Trapp, attorney for the gaming companies Fun Arcade and Barracuda Ventures, said he told his clients to shut down after the order. The companies operated six locations in Hickory and Conover, according to court documents.

Trapp maintains the games his clients offer are different from those the N.C. Supreme Court deemed illegal.

“I mean, it’s the difference between watching little reels spin and you push them up and down versus actually playing a more arcade-style game with things moving across the screen and you trying to capture them and stop them and slow them down,” Trapp said.

The question of whether the games rely on skill and dexterity or chance is a core issue regarding the legality of the games.

Trapp said he is talking with his clients about how they would like to proceed, indicating they might choose to appeal.

This week’s ruling is the biggest victory for Hickory and Conover since the cities started a crackdown on gaming businesses nearly four years ago.

In late summer 2018, the Hickory and Conover police departments sent letters to the gaming businesses in their jurisdictions announcing plans to enforce gaming laws.

Fun Arcade responded with legal action and obtained a temporary restraining order in September 2018 blocking the city from enforcing the gaming laws against those businesses.

The gaming businesses have enjoyed some form of protection since then, though it has been weakened at times.

In April 2019, Judge George Bell issued a preliminary injunction forbidding police to enforce against the fish game system specifically while allowing enforcement against other games.

The order allowed the businesses to stay open by offering the protected games while also allowing authorities to seize machines that were not in compliance.

With that final protection gone, leaders from Hickory and Conover will, at least for now, have the authority they have long sought to combat what they regard as a public nuisance.

Elected officials in both Hickory and Conover have expressed their disdain for the gaming shops.

“We want these businesses gone. They do nothing but prey on the least fortunate and tie up law enforcement resources,” then Conover Mayor Lee Moritz wrote in an email to state legislators in July 2018.

In an interview that same year, Hickory Councilwoman Jill Patton said the businesses “do nothing but create an area of crime.”

She added: “This is not the type of business we want in Hickory.”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

