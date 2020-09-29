Judge Greg Hayes Golf Tournament scheduled

HICKORY — The ninth annual Judge Greg Hayes Golf Tournament is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 23, at Hampton Heights Golf course.
Registration is $200 per four-person team. Lunch will be served at noon followed by a 1:15 p.m. shotgun start. The format is captain's choice and there will be prizes for first-, second-, and third-place finishes. There will also be a chance to win $10,000 for a hole-in-one on a par 3 hole. Hole sponsorships are also available for $50 (per hole) with the person's name on signage at the T-box.
To register or for more information, call Hampton Heights at 828-328-5010 or call 828-302-5045. Make checks payable to the "Judge Hayes Superior Court Committee" and mail to P. O. Box 4, Hickory, NC 28603.
