Judge Greg Hayes Golf Tournament planned
HICKORY — The 10th annual Judge Greg Hayes Golf Tournament is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 17, at Hampton Heights Golf Course.

Registration is $200 per four-person team. Lunch will be served at noon, followed by a 1:15 p.m. shotgun start.

The format is captain's choice, and there will be prizes for first-place, second-place and third-place finishes. There will also be a chance to win $10,000 for a hole-in-one on a part 3 hole. Hole sponsorships are available for $50 per hole.

For questions or registration, call Hampton Heights at 828-328-5010 or call 828-302-5045. 

