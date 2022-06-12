 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Journey of freedom event planned at library

  • 0

HICKORY — Come by Ridgeview Branch Library on Monday, June 13, from 4-6 p.m. to commemorate Juneteenth. Explore the journey of freedom with crafts that will remind you of the journey behind and the journey ahead.

Organizers will have three activities to commemorate three of the stages in the journey to freedom. These activities include: helping to create a community paper quilt to commemorate the journey to freedom by way of escape, creating flags to commemorate the journey to freedom by way of emancipation, and learning new crafting styles while remembering we are still on this journey to freedom. This event is part of a larger celebration of Juneteenth happening across Catawba County.

For more information, call 828-345-6037. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First St. SW, beside Ridgeview Recreation Center. All library programs are free and open to the public.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mudslide causes destruction in southern China city

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert