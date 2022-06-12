Journey of freedom event planned at library

HICKORY — Come by Ridgeview Branch Library on Monday, June 13, from 4-6 p.m. to commemorate Juneteenth. Explore the journey of freedom with crafts that will remind you of the journey behind and the journey ahead.

Organizers will have three activities to commemorate three of the stages in the journey to freedom. These activities include: helping to create a community paper quilt to commemorate the journey to freedom by way of escape, creating flags to commemorate the journey to freedom by way of emancipation, and learning new crafting styles while remembering we are still on this journey to freedom. This event is part of a larger celebration of Juneteenth happening across Catawba County.