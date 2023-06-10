HICKORY — Jonathan Calcagne was awarded his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) license in May by the State of North Carolina. Calcagne grew up in Hickory, attended St. Stephens Lutheran School and graduated from Hickory High in 2015.

Calcagne attended NC State’s Poole School of Management and graduated magna cum laude in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting/finance.

He then went on to the Jenkins Graduate School at NC State and received his master's degree in accounting/finance.

In 2020 he started his professional career at FTI Consulting in the Charlotte office as a consultant in the Corporate Finance and Restructuring division.

He was promoted to senior consultant this past March. He now lives in Charlotte.