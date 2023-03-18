HICKORY — Comedian, actor, and Hickory resident Jon Reep is asking the question “If you had the chance, would you like to do your high school prom over again?” If so, and you’d like to support a nonprofit organization in this area at the same time, then he invites everyone to join him for Jon Reep’s “The Prom 2: The Redo.”

This event will be held at Main Cellar City Club in downtown Hickory (332 First Ave. SW, Suite A) on Saturday, April 15, starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $35 per person with proceeds going to Open Door Homeless Ministry, a nonprofit providing assistance to those in need through the distribution of clothing and food.

The prom will have a DJ playing music from the years 1985 to 1995, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar for alcoholic beverages. There’s going to be a red carpet entrance with photo opportunities and a contest during the evening to name the “Prom King & Queen.”

“I wanted to give everyone a chance to do their high school prom over again. And I also wanted to help support Open Door Homeless Ministry, an organization doing some great work in our area,” Reep said. “So, get ready for a night of nostalgia, sweet glittering gowns and totally cool tuxedos.”

Regarding the dress for the evening, Reep says, “We think it will be fun for people to try and dress the same way they did at their high-school prom, but there’s no pressure… we’re not going to turn anyone away. And remember the whole evening is for a good cause.”

The evening promises to have some surprises in store for everyone and even some special guests in attendance.

Reep is a nationally touring comedian, having won the fifth season of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” and can be seen both on Netflix’s “Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo” as well as his own standup special “Ginger Beard Man” on Amazon Prime. He is also host of the podcast and show COUNTRY-ish on Bill Burr’s All Things Comedy digital platform. As an actor, Reep has been seen in ABC’s “Black-ish,” HBO’s “Eastbound and Down,” and as the “Hemi Guy” from Dodge’s popular advertisement campaign. He has also appeared in the feature films “Into the Storm” and “Harold and Kumar: Escape from Guantanamo Bay.”

To purchase your tickets for the prom, visit Reep’s website at www.JonReep.com and click on “Prom.” You can also visit Reep’s Facebook page for more information (www.facebook.com/JonReep).