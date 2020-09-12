Joint pastoral appreciation services scheduled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY - Joint pastoral appreciation services will be presented at 10 a.m. Sundays, Sept. 13 and Sept. 27, on Union Square in downtown Hickory.

"Service Under the Sails" will celebrate a combined total of more than 50 years in service. The services will be hosted by Morning Star First Baptist Church, the Rev. David E. Roberts II; and Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church, the Rev. Marcus T. Williams Sr.

Participants are invited to wear white ensembles to symbolize unity. They should bring tents, lawn chairs and masks. Parking is available for those who wish to remain in their cars.