Join the Grub Club at Ridgeview Branch Library

HICKORY — Ridgeview Branch Library invites all youth to join the Grub Club this summer. Participants will meet each Tuesday from June 7 through Aug. 9 at noon at the large picnic shelter at Taft Broome Park.

They will do a fun STEAM activity and enjoy a bag lunch. Free lunch is available for anyone under 18 years old at Brown Penn Recreation Center, but feel free to pack your own picnic. In the event of unfavorable weather, activities will be moved to Brown Penn Recreation Center which is located next to the park.

For more information, call 828-345-6037. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First St. SW, at the corner of First Street and Seventh Avenue SW, beside Ridgeview Recreation Center. Taft Broome Park is located beside the Ridgeview Recreation Center, at 115 Seventh Ave. SW. All library programs are free and open to the public.