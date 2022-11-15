 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Johns Hopkins University

Johns Hopkins University honors retired Hickory native, to rename program in her honor on Wednesday

  • 0

As a young woman, Fannie Gaston-Johansson walked a mile to her job each Sunday.

Hickory, her hometown, was segregated then, and Gaston-Johansson was a Black teenager who worked as a babysitter for a white family. It was four hours each Sunday, and afterwards, the family drove her home.

According to scientists from Johns Hopkins University, the way stand when a tablet makes a big difference in the rate at which the body absorbs the medicine.

She worked for the family throughout high school. They liked her, she said, and she liked working with them.

When she graduated as valedictorian of Ridgeview High School, the mother of the family made her an offer: she would pay Gaston-Johansson’s tuition for four years of college.

“And she did,” Gaston-Johansson said. “That was a big help, because my family had two other children in college they were paying for. So, she said, ‘Well, I’m going to pay for four years, and the only thing I want in return is that if you see someone, you help them in some kind of way.’”

People are also reading…

Gaston-Johansson said neither of her parents finished high school, but her maternal grandfather was a college graduate.

“Every other word, (or) at the end of most sentences, (my mother) would say, ‘And you’re going to college,’” Gaston-Johansson said.

Attending Winston-Salem State University was the start of a long career in the medical field for 84-year-old Gaston-Johansson, who went on to become the first Black woman to be a tenured professor at Johns Hopkins University, according to the university’s website.

Now, Johns Hopins had decided to rename the Target of Opportunity Program to the “Fannie Gaston-Johansson Faculty of Excellence Program in her honor. The dedication is Wednesday, the university said.

“It (the program) is part of a $50 million investment for recruitment of faculty,” Gaston-Johansson said in a phone interview. “Although I’m a nurse and I was in the nursing department, it’s going to be for natural and biological sciences, because it’s more difficult to recruit minority faculty (in those fields).”

Gaston-Johansson has an impressive 41-page resume that details her work and research both in the U.S. and abroad. Her areas of expertise are adult health, family health and global health, according to her faculty profile on the Johns Hopkins website.

Gaston-Johansson retired in June 2014.

111522-hdr-news-fannie-p1

Professor Emerita Fannie Gaston-Johansson smiles for a photo for Johns Hopkins University.

 Contributed by Johns Hopkins University

Professor Emerita Fannie G. Gaston-Johansson

From the Johns Hopkins faculty directory:

"The first African-American woman to be a tenured full professor at Johns Hopkins University, Fannie Gaston-Johansson is an internationally renowned nurse educator, researcher and clinical practitioner. In 2007, she was named the first chair of the School of Nursing Department of Acute and Chronic Care. Dr. Gaston-Johansson directed the Center on Health Disparities Research, which works to advance understanding of health disparities across the lifespan. Her research focuses on end-of-life issues with an emphasis on strategies to manage pain and other symptoms in patients with cancer and terminal or chronic illnesses. She was named to the Maryland Task Force on Health Care Access and Reimbursement by former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley, is the recipient of the National Black Nurses Association's Trailblazer Award, and has received citations from the U.S. Congress and the government of Sweden for her international and domestic research endeavors."

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The largest fire ant infestation is threatening Hawaiian Islands

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert