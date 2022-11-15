Johns Hopkins University honors retired Hickory native, to rename program in her honor on Wednesday

As a young woman, Fannie Gaston-Johansson walked a mile to her job each Sunday.

Hickory, her hometown, was segregated then, and Gaston-Johansson was a Black teenager who worked as a babysitter for a white family. It was four hours each Sunday, and afterwards, the family drove her home.

She worked for the family throughout high school. They liked her, she said, and she liked working with them.

When she graduated as valedictorian of Ridgeview High School, the mother of the family made her an offer: she would pay Gaston-Johansson’s tuition for four years of college.

“And she did,” Gaston-Johansson said. “That was a big help, because my family had two other children in college they were paying for. So, she said, ‘Well, I’m going to pay for four years, and the only thing I want in return is that if you see someone, you help them in some kind of way.’”

Gaston-Johansson said neither of her parents finished high school, but her maternal grandfather was a college graduate.

“Every other word, (or) at the end of most sentences, (my mother) would say, ‘And you’re going to college,’” Gaston-Johansson said.

Attending Winston-Salem State University was the start of a long career in the medical field for 84-year-old Gaston-Johansson, who went on to become the first Black woman to be a tenured professor at Johns Hopkins University, according to the university’s website.

Now, Johns Hopins had decided to rename the Target of Opportunity Program to the “Fannie Gaston-Johansson Faculty of Excellence Program in her honor. The dedication is Wednesday, the university said.

“It (the program) is part of a $50 million investment for recruitment of faculty,” Gaston-Johansson said in a phone interview. “Although I’m a nurse and I was in the nursing department, it’s going to be for natural and biological sciences, because it’s more difficult to recruit minority faculty (in those fields).”

Gaston-Johansson has an impressive 41-page resume that details her work and research both in the U.S. and abroad. Her areas of expertise are adult health, family health and global health, according to her faculty profile on the Johns Hopkins website.

Gaston-Johansson retired in June 2014.