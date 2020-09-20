John Hoyle Chapter DAR welcomes officers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — The John Hoyle Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently swore in officers for 2020-2021.

Whitney Coble Cline will serve as regent, with Sue Walker as first vice regent and Jo Ellen McMonagle as second vice regent. The chapter’s chaplain will be Gina Abernethy, with Betty Schwartz and Colleen A. Dishman serving as recording secretary and corresponding secretary, respectively.

Teresa Jackson will be the group’s treasurer, and Dottie Demarest will be the registrar. The office of historian will be held by Becky Persinger, and librarian will be Brenda Craig. Kathy Hobbs will serve in the role of parliamentarian. The chapter’s immediate past regent is Rhodella Coleman.

DAR represents one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the United States and one of the world's largest women's organizations. Membership is open to women who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution. More information is available at www.ncdar.org/JohnHoyleChapter.htm.