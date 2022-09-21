John Hoyle Chapter, DAR, observes Constitution Week

HICKORY — The John Hoyle Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution recently received proclamations from Hickory Mayor Hank Guess and Catawba County Commissioner Randy Isenhower declaring Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution initiated the annual observance of Constitution Week in 1955, when they petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate Sept. 17-23 of each year to its commemoration. Congress adopted the resolution and President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into public law on Aug. 2, 1956. The goal of Constitution Week is to promote study and education about the Constitution.

The John Hoyle Chapter holds many activities during Constitution Week in honor of this important historic document as well as the founders of our country who produced it. The chapter sets up Constitution Week displays in several area libraries and delivers materials to schools to assist with learning experiences for students.

DAR has been the foremost advocate for the awareness, promotion and celebration of Constitution Week and the John Hoyle Chapter is honored to help foster this knowledge of and appreciation for the rights set forward by the Constitution.

One of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, DAR has over 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and in numerous foreign countries. DAR strives to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service, and more. For additional information about DAR and its programs, visit www.dar.org.