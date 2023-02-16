HICKORY — The John Hoyle Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) announced Ella Sinclaire Singleton as the winner of their Patriot of the American Revolution Essay Contest.

The essay contest, open to grades nine through 12, was held in honor of the upcoming 250th anniversary of the founding of this country's government. Students were asked to select a figure from the American Revolution era (1773-1783), discuss their influence on the course of the American Revolution, and their contribution to the founding of a new nation. The figure could be any person, whether a well-known figure or an everyday person who supported the Revolution in ways large or small.

Singleton wrote about one of her own ancestors whose family became very well known in the Catawba Valley area. Her ancestor, Conrad Yoder, was too old to fight, but provided much-needed supplies to support the troops. He and his close friend, Henry Weidner, were leaders within the community and both their families were important supporters of the American Patriot cause.

Singleton is a junior at University Christian High School in Hickory. In addition to her loves of literature and history, she is an avid horse lover and rides several times a week. Ella commutes to UCHS from Statesville where she lives with her family.

The John Hoyle Chapter hosted Singleton, her father, and her grandmother at their February meeting at the Lake Hickory Country Club in Hickory. Singleton was presented with a medal, a certificate, and a small monetary award for her essay.

DAR represents one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the United States and one of the world’s largest women’s organizations. Membership is open to women who can prove lineal descent from a patriot from the American Revolution. A nonprofit and non-political group, DAR promotes education and patriotism. More information is available at www.dar.org.