Job fair scheduled at NCWorks Career Center in Conover

CONOVER — A Veterans and Civilians Job Fair will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the NCWorks Career Center, 403 Conover Station SE.
This event is being held by the NCWorks Career Center in partnership with Hickory Public Library.
This event is at no charge to the veterans, job seekers, employers and partners.
In honor of veterans and in recognition of their service, this will be open only to veterans, prior military, active military, and their family members for the first half hour.
For more information, contact the Conover NCWorks office at 403 Conover Station, SE, Conover or call 828-466-5535.