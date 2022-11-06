 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Job fair scheduled at NCWorks Career Center in Conover

  • 0

CONOVER — A Veterans and Civilians Job Fair will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the NCWorks Career Center, 403 Conover Station SE.

This event is being held by the NCWorks Career Center in partnership with Hickory Public Library.

This event is at no charge to the veterans, job seekers, employers and partners.

In honor of veterans and in recognition of their service, this will be open only to veterans, prior military, active military, and their family members for the first half hour.

For more information, contact the Conover NCWorks office at 403 Conover Station, SE, Conover or call 828-466-5535.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits $1 million jackpot with visit from Prize Patrol

'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits $1 million jackpot with visit from Prize Patrol

With one hand holding a bottle of champagne and the other an oversized certificate declaring him the winner of $1 million from Publishers Clearing House, Bruce Saunders stood on the front porch of his western Davie County Monday and rattled off a list of things he plans spend his spend money on — medical bills, fixing his lawnmower and helping family members.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dramatic video shows FDNY rescue woman in Manhattan high-rise fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert