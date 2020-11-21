Jim Armstrong Subaru supports Meals on Wheels

From Nov. 19, 2020, through Jan. 4, 2021, when someone buys or leases a new Subaru, the company donates $250 to a charity selected by the customer. Last year, Jim Armstrong Subaru accrued $33,134.72 to donate to Meals on Wheels of Catawba County, which includes Subaru buyers electing for the dealership to donate $250 to Meals on Wheels and an additional donation from the dealership independent of purchases. This amount will feed 33 seniors for almost an entire year.