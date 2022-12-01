Jim Armstrong Subaru supports Meals on Wheels

HICKORY — Jim Armstrong Subaru selected Meals on Wheels of Catawba County as their Hometown Charity for the 2022 Subaru Share the Love Event.

Through Jan. 3, 2023, when someone buys or leases a new Subaru, the company donates $250 to a charity selected by the customer. Last year, Jim Armstrong Subaru accrued $25,239 to donate to Meals on Wheels of Catawba County, which includes Subaru buyers electing for the dealership to donate $250 to Meals on Wheels and an additional donation from the dealership independent of purchases. This amount will feed 21 seniors for an entire year.

The 2022 Share the Love Event is the eighth consecutive year that Jim Armstrong Subaru has selected Meals on Wheels of Catawba County as their Hometown Charity. Meals on Wheels is grateful for Jim Armstrong’s continued support in feeding Catawba County seniors.

If you or someone you know is looking for a new car, consider a purchase or lease from Jim Armstrong Subaru during this event. Your purchase and choice of Meals on Wheels of Catawba County as your charity will help feed seniors right here in the community.