Jim Armstrong Subaru supports Meals on Wheels

From Nov. 18, 2021 through Jan. 3, 2022, when someone buys or leases a new Subaru, the company donates $250 to a charity selected by the customer. Last year, Jim Armstrong Subaru accrued $21,621.50 to donate to Meals on Wheels of Catawba County, which includes Subaru buyers electing for the dealership to donate $250 to Meals on Wheels and an additional donation from the dealership independent of purchases. This amount will feed 21 seniors for almost an entire year.