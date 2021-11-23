Jim Armstrong Subaru supports Meals on Wheels

HICKORY — Jim Armstrong Subaru selected Meals on Wheels of Catawba County as its Hometown Charity for the 2021 Subaru Share the Love Event.
From Nov. 18, 2021 through Jan. 3, 2022, when someone buys or leases a new Subaru, the company donates $250 to a charity selected by the customer. Last year, Jim Armstrong Subaru accrued $21,621.50 to donate to Meals on Wheels of Catawba County, which includes Subaru buyers electing for the dealership to donate $250 to Meals on Wheels and an additional donation from the dealership independent of purchases. This amount will feed 21 seniors for almost an entire year.
The 2021 Share the Love Event is the seventh consecutive year that Jim Armstrong Subaru has selected Meals on Wheels of Catawba County as its Hometown Charity. Meals on Wheels is grateful for Jim Armstrong’s continued support in feeding Catawba County seniors.